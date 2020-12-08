DENVER (CBS4) – Denver opened its first sanctioned homeless camp on Tuesday. It sits in the parking lot at the First Baptist Church in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
The first residents are expected on Wednesday.
It will house 30 women and transgender individuals. A Denver nonprofit, EarthLinks, will staff the camp at all times helping enforce community rules and provide daily COVID-19 screenings.
There are 22 state-of-the-art ice tents, similar to ones used by homeless communities in Alaska, that will keep residents insulated. The tents will be fully equipped with cots, heating mats, sleeping bags, and even electricity. There will also be on-site showers and laundry services for residents.
Housing assistance services and mental health resources will also be available.
A second Safe Outdoor Space at nearby Denver Community Church is expected to open in the coming days. The Colorado Village Collaborative will operate that site.