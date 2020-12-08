SAGUACHE, Colo. (CBS4) — After a search that lasted 2 days in southern Colorado, murder suspect Donald Garcia was located in an abandoned camper in Saguache early Tuesday morning. Garcia, 45, is suspected in a murder that occurred in the same town over the weekend.
Garcia was located with the assistance of Colorado State Patrol troopers in an abandoned camper in Saguache just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. He remains in custody at the Saguache County Jail without bond on charges of first-degree murder.
Garcia is suspected in the killing of Robert Turner Jr., a Salida man in his 50s, on the 800 block of Gunnison Avenue in Saguache, an agricultural town of about 500 people that’s surrounded by mountains in the San Luis Valley.
Deputies with the Saguache County Sheriff’s office were called to a residence in the town just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an injured man. They encountered Turner Jr., who later died from his injuries.
They probably passed the camper a few times thinking nobody’s that stupid to hide in an abandoned camper in the same small town in which he killed someone. Anton Chigurh he’s not.