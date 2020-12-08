Colorado Buffaloes Climb Into Top 25, Prepare To Play Utah On Friday In BoulderThe Buffaloes have climbed into the Top 25 this week for the first time since 2018 behind a new coach, a quarterback who was all set to leave town and a running back who missed last season with a knee injury.

Roger Staubach On Army Navy Game: 'I Was More Excited Than Probably Any Game Other Than The Super Bowl'The Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl champion talks with us about the Army Navy game this weekend and his legendary football career.

Monte Morris Agrees To 3-Year, $27 Million Extension With NuggetsGuard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 14: Ty Johnson Takes On Bigger Role For JetsThe Jets lost again in Week 13 but they look to have found a new starter at running back who could prove useful to fantasy owners down the stretch.

Broncos Shelby Harris Says Seeing KC Fans Tailgating Without Masks Made No Sense To HimDenver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris shared his disbelief with the world as he saw Kansas City fans tailgating without masks before the game on Sunday night.