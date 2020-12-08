Denver hit 65 degrees on Tuesday. This is is 22 degrees above our normal for this time of year. Check out some of the other warm temperatures from Tuesday!
Wednesday will be our last day with temperatures like this. Almost everyone will see exactly the same temperatures on Wednesday in Colorado.
Thursday, a quick cold front will move through knocking us down about twenty degrees for the Front Range. Our sunshine will diminish a bit, with more clouds expected. An area of low pressure moving from the southwest will get closer to Colorado on Thursday night and bring the chance for snow to the state!
Snowy conditions are likely in the high country through most of the day on Friday and Saturday. Most models as of now are showing 4-6 inches of snow, this could change as the storm gets closer. Denver will also see the chance for snow on Friday, with an inch or two possible as of now.
Decreasing clouds on Saturday for Denver, but we will stay chilly. Mountain areas could continue to see some snow on Saturday.
Slightly warmer and sunny for Sunday!