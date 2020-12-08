DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be the third day in a row with high temperatures reaching at least 60 degrees in most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It’s unusually warm despite the short duration of daylight.

In addition to the Front Range, temperatures will be above normal virtually statewide including in the mountains where highs will reach at least 50 degrees at 9,000 feet.

The warm weather is happening on days with less than 9.5 hours of daylight. The duration of daylight is still decreasing about 1 minute each day ahead of the shortest day of the year coming up on the Winter Solstice (December 21). After the official start of winter, the daylight gradually starts increasing but it’s rarely noticeably to most people until at least February.

The final mild day in Colorado will be Wednesday with highs back in the lower and middle 60s in the Denver metro area. Then much cooler weather starts to arrive Thursday.

The storm system coming for the end of the week will also bring a good chance for snow to the mountains starting Thursday night. Snow is likely in the mountains on Friday with a smaller chance in the metro area. Significant accumulation is not in the forecast for lower elevations and even in the mountains, accumulation is expected to be limited for areas north of Highway 50.

Beyond snow chances, it will be quite chilly on Friday with highs only in the 30s along the urban corridor. Sunshine returns Saturday but it stays cold.