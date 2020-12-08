BREAKING NEWSDenver Public Schools Lays Out In-Person Learning Timeline For Next Semester
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools released its plan to return to in-person learning for the spring semester. Right now, students are learning remotely through Dec. 18.

All students will continue remote learning through Jan. 8 under the new timeline. Then, on Jan 11, all ECE-5th grade students will return to in-person learning, as well as all secondary SPED Centers and Newcomer Centers.

(credit: CBS)

Starting on Jan. 19 through Jan. 29, other secondary students will start to phase into in-person learning. Smaller high schools can also resume in-person learning, while some larger high schools can start with a hybrid schedule.

By Feb. 1, all students whose families have elected in-person learning will be so.

“We believe this timeline prioritizes students who need in-person learning most, while also giving schools the opportunity to plan and prepare for a full-scale return to in-person learning,” the district stated in its update to families.

They add the timeline could change depending on health guidance.

DPS says it’s working with other school districts on a “common approach.”

Danielle Chavira

