DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools released its plan to return to in-person learning for the spring semester. Right now, students are learning remotely through Dec. 18.
All students will continue remote learning through Jan. 8 under the new timeline. Then, on Jan 11, all ECE-5th grade students will return to in-person learning, as well as all secondary SPED Centers and Newcomer Centers.
Starting on Jan. 19 through Jan. 29, other secondary students will start to phase into in-person learning. Smaller high schools can also resume in-person learning, while some larger high schools can start with a hybrid schedule.
By Feb. 1, all students whose families have elected in-person learning will be so.
“We believe this timeline prioritizes students who need in-person learning most, while also giving schools the opportunity to plan and prepare for a full-scale return to in-person learning,” the district stated in its update to families.
They add the timeline could change depending on health guidance.
DPS says it’s working with other school districts on a “common approach.”