DENVER (CBS4) – A report released Tuesday morning by the Denver Office of the Independent Monitor found serious gaps in the Denver Police response to the George Floyd protests downtown this summer. The report found the response was muddled with excessive force and poor communication.
It is the first official overview of police tactics of the protests.
The report is 94 pages long and mentions some of the mistakes made during the first few days of George Floyd protests in Denver. It looks at protests from late May to early June.
The report says Denver Police did not know how many rounds of less-than-lethal munition were used. Officers also did not complete “use of force” reports until days later.
Among other things, the report also states that dozens of officers either did not wear their body cameras or activate them.
You can read the full report here.
