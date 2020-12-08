CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (AP) — Guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.
His agent, Ron Shade, confirmed the deal Tuesday. It’s fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.

Morris is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He played a big role during Denver’s postseason run to the Western Conference finals, where the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 25-year-old Morris was a second-round draft pick in 2017 out of Iowa State. He has become a reliable part of coach Michael Malone’s rotation over the past few seasons.

Morris dressed in all 82 games during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.6 assists.

