DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Pop Culture Con has been canceled for the second year in a row. The event planned for 2021 has been canceled with a look ahead to 2022.
Initially, the Pop Culture Con scheduled for earlier this year was pushed back to November and then canceled completely because the Colorado Convention Center is being held for use as an alternative care site through the end of the year.
The organization has been forced to make cuts and is focusing on its nonprofit Pop Culture Classroom which supports literacy, learning, imagination and community.
Organizers say the event is Colorado’s largest three-day celebration of comics, books, movies, TV, gaming and other pop culture. And it is among the largest pop-culture-oriented events in the country.
WATCH: Time-Lapse Video Shows Convention Center Transforming To Medical Center