PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Parker will not enforce Level Red High Risk restrictions that prohibit indoor dining. Level Red is one level away from the most severe and restrictive on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID-19 dial.
The move is seen as largely symbolic because the State of Colorado can revoke business licenses and has started issuing citations for those businesses that violate the coronavirus restrictions.
It is unclear whether any restaurants are serving customers indoors under Level Red restrictions.
RELATED: Restaurants Face Citations After Trying To Get Creative With Dining Options During Level Red Restrictions
Under Level Red, there are limits on crowd sizes and all indoor dining and bars are prohibited. Gyms are limited to 10% capacity or outdoor activities only.
LINKS: Colorado COVID-19 Dashboard | Colorado COVID-19 Dial | Denver COVID-19 Restrictions
Hell Yea! Go Parker!! Let the state suspend their licenses. Put your police officers out around these places and arrest the state workers coming to enforce it. Make it not so much a symbolic thing by forcing the state to actually physically come close them and then use your sheriff or police force to stop them from doing so. I’m ready to kick this party off!