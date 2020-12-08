DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has updated its coronavirus classification for weddings and funerals to “essential.” That means those events will have a little more flexibility when it comes to group sizes.
Places of worship and educations institutions have more leeway, as well.
Those events and venues can exceed capacity limits if everyone attending follows public health guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing.
Places like museums, aquariums and zoos may open indoors to perform educational functions.
Under Level Red, there are limits on crowd sizes and all indoor dining and bars are prohibited. Gyms are limited to 10% capacity or outdoor activities.
