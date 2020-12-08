(CBS4)– Sen. Cory Gardner delivered his farewell remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday. The outgoing Republican senator lost his re-election bid to former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Gardner talked about his passion for being an American and that this nation is worth fighting for.
“It’s been the privilege to serve with you and this country. We owe every man, woman, and child in this country our commitment to them, to not pass onto that next generation a nation in decline or retreat, but a nation that rises. A nation that reminds itself that ours is a country worth fighting for. A nation that believes in itself, because when you believe in America, when you believe in this country, the world has not seen anything yet,” said Gardner. “Thank you to my colleagues, thank you for the honor of serving with you, and madam President… this kid from Yuma, yields to the floor.”
Colorado’s senior Sen. Michael Bennet spoke after Gardner. He said that he is sure Gardner is not done contributing to Colorado or his country.
