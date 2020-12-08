Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Kroenke Sports Charities donated $2,500 worth of pet food to the Colorado Pet Pantry. The donation comes on Colorado Gives Day which benefits thousands of nonprofits.
Kroenke Sports bought the food from two local pet food manufacturers, “I and Love and You” and Only Natural Pet. They sent some mascots including the Denver Nuggets’ Rocky and the Colorado Avalanche’s Bernie the Dog.
Last Thursday CBS4 was there as dozens of people and their pets stood in line for free pet food and supplies at 39th and Pecos in Denver.
Tuesday’s donation is expected to serve 164 pets and 80 families a total of 2,000 lbs of pet food.