DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the state’s election results on Tuesday. Colorado had the second-highest turnout rate in the nation for the November election.
“Over 3.2 million Coloradans made their voices heard, setting the highest record number of voters participating in any election held in state history,” said Griswold.
Griswold also talked about the challenges the county clerks faces across the state, that included complications with coronavirus and wildfires. One county clerk’s office even had to be evacuated because of wildfires.
“Young people turned out in this election at 36.7%. That’s more than 3 out of every 4 young voters, making their voices heard. Ninety-four percent of all ballots were cast using a mail ballot; 86% of ballots were returned during early voting, before Election Day. And 12,260 people took advantage of same-day registration here in Colorado,” said Griswold.
The certification makes the results of the election official and final. It was conducted after each county’s bipartisan canvass boards submitted their official abstract of votes to the Secretary of State’s Office. That includes the conclusion of an automatic recount in the race for 18th Judicial District.
Colorado’s presidential electors meet on Monday to formally cast their votes for president.
The official breakdown of voter turnout from the Secretary of State’s Office:
Total voter turnout: 3,291,548
Mail ballots: 3,092,903
In-person ballots: 198,645
Democratic: 1,020,321
Republican: 941,313
Unaffiliated: 1,276,834
Other: 53,080
Female: 1,683,598
Male: 1,554,730
Unknown: 53,220
