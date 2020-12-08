DENVER (CBS4) – The family behind a Denver landmark says their decision to close is final and the business is not for sale. El Chapultepec was one of the Mile High city’s most legendary jazz clubs.
The Krantz family held a news conference on Tuesday, a day after it was announced the club was closing.
Anna Krantz says they appreciate the outpouring of support from the community, but says the COVID-19 shutdowns only played a small part in their decision.
“Unfortunately, Denver has outgrown us. The ‘pec is a living, breathing part of Denver and our family. It’s very intimate, and we’re just ready to close that chapter and just keep it with us ultimately,” said Krantz.
The music venue has been a famous launchpad for many musicians for the last 87 years.
I applaud their galant valor. They voted for Polis and don’t want to throw him under the bus. This is still on YOU Polis!