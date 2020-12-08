(CBS4) – Denver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris shared his disbelief with the world as he saw Kansas City Chiefs’ fans tailgating before the game on Sunday night. Harris has just recovered from COVID-19 and returned to the field for the first time against the Chiefs. He missed the last four games due to coronavirus protocol.

So they really don’t care about covid in Missouri huh — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) December 6, 2020

“So they really don’t care about COVID in Missouri huh,” Harris said on social media. He went on to explain that he saw tents of people without masks on, and it made no sense to him.

Harris joined CBS4 on Xfinity Monday Live.

“This is real. This literally affected me and my family,” he told CBS4’s Michael Spencer. “Like, get over yourselves … Like, let’s be smart, care about your neighbor. Care about your 70-year-old grandparents.”

Harris went on to ask the community to have some humanity and to “care about the next human.”

He told Spencer his initial symptoms from COVID-19 were manageable, but the aftereffects were troubling.

“My experience with COVID, it wasn’t that bad. I had cold sweats, I had the chills. I just didn’t feel right. More of my effects are more after I was over COVID. I had nerve pains. I went to the doctors, and the doctor couldn’t even explain the nerve pain. It was shooting through my hips, my quads, my hamstring, it felt like my body was attacking itself,” said Harris.

Harris went on to say that even doctors were confused by his symptoms.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and my legs were throbbing. It was a really scary ordeal because you don’t want to hear from doctors ‘We don’t know.'”

“I’m walking and the next thing you know it feels like my knees are encased in concrete. It was the craziest, scariest thing I’ve ever been a part of. You’re not worrying about football anymore, you’re worrying about your life.”

Harris is hoping that by sharing his story, more people will feel empowered to share their stories to further the education surrounding coronavirus.

“I don’t talk about my medical history like that, but with COVID there’s a lot of the unknown, so I feel like we need to talk about the symptoms we have and the ordeals we go through. It was scary, that’s why I was so happy (Sunday to be playing again).”

Harris and the Broncos will return to the field this weekend when they visit the Carolina Panthers. You can see the game at 11 a.m. on CBS4.

