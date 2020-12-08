COVID IN COLORADOColorado's First Gentleman Marlon Reis Released From Hospital, Continues Coronavirus Recovery At Home
By Jesse Sarles
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora released video from home surveillance cameras this week of three new porch pirate cases. They are asking for the public’s help solving the crimes.

(credit: Aurora Police)

(credit: Aurora Police)

The videos show crimes taking place at the following locations:

– 24800 block of East Calhoun Place on Dec. 5
– 10000 block of East Warren Avenue on Dec. 1
– 13000 block of East Cedar Avenue on Dec. 4

Anyone who can identify the criminals in the video is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 303-627-3100. Tips can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

(credit: Aurora Police)

Authorities shared the following tips to avoid package being stolen:

– Have your packages delivered to your work, or where you are.
– Have a package delivered to a relative or home of a friend that will be home when your package arrives.
– Have your package held at your local post office for pick up.
– Use the “Ship to Store” option that many stores offer.
– Ask a neighbor to pick up your package if you are not home.

