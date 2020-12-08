AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora released video from home surveillance cameras this week of three new porch pirate cases. They are asking for the public’s help solving the crimes.
The videos show crimes taking place at the following locations:
– 24800 block of East Calhoun Place on Dec. 5
– 10000 block of East Warren Avenue on Dec. 1
– 13000 block of East Cedar Avenue on Dec. 4
Anyone who can identify the criminals in the video is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 303-627-3100. Tips can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
Authorities shared the following tips to avoid package being stolen:
– Have your packages delivered to your work, or where you are.
– Have a package delivered to a relative or home of a friend that will be home when your package arrives.
– Have your package held at your local post office for pick up.
– Use the “Ship to Store” option that many stores offer.
– Ask a neighbor to pick up your package if you are not home.