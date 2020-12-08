AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora has rescheduled the termination appeal hearings for three Aurora police officers who took pictures near where Elijah McClain was detained before his death. The appeal hearings with the Aurora City Civil Service Commission initially scheduled for Tuesday have been rescheduled for February 2021.
The Aurora Police Department fired two of the three officers who posed for photos at the Elijah McClain memorial. The other officer resigned. One photo shows the officers reenacting the chokehold used on McClain, 23, who later died.
Jaron Jones, in the center of the photos, resigned. His record will show that he was going to be terminated and he will not be allowed to be a police officer anywhere in Colorado.
Erica Marrero and Kyle Dittrich, also seen in the photos, were fired.
The picture was sent to another Aurora police officer, Jason Rosenblatt. Rosenblatt was one of the three Aurora police officers involved in the encounter with McClain in August 2019. He responded “Haha” to the image.
Rosenblatt’s hearing is scheduled for late January 2021.
McClain was walking home from a store where he purchased tea for his brother in August 2019 when a passerby called 911 and reported McClain was acting odd. After a confrontation with police, McClain was placed in a chokehold, and tackled to the ground. Eventually he was given ketamine, a sedative, by an Aurora Fire Department paramedic. He died a few days later.
All three should find a new line of work — and acquire human empathy.