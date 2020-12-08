BREAKING NEWSDenver Public Schools Lays Out In-Person Learning Timeline For Next Semester
By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos cornerback AJ Bouye is facing a suspension for use of performance enhancing drugs, according to multiple reports. Bouye reportedly took a banned substance, which he was told was approved by the NFL.

ENGLEWOOD, CO – AUGUST 21: Cornerback A.J. Bouye #21 of the Denver Broncos catches a pass on the field during a training session at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

A similar situation occurred in Houston recently with former Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby. Roby and current Texans teammate Will Fuller were each suspended six games. A similar suspension for Bouye is likely.

The loss of Bouye would be detrimental to the Broncos. Denver has been dealing with injuries in the secondary all season long.

Bryce Callahan is dealing with a foot injury, and rookie cornerback Essang Bassey suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Chiefs.

