DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos cornerback AJ Bouye is facing a suspension for use of performance enhancing drugs, according to multiple reports. Bouye reportedly took a banned substance, which he was told was approved by the NFL.
A similar situation occurred in Houston recently with former Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby. Roby and current Texans teammate Will Fuller were each suspended six games. A similar suspension for Bouye is likely.
The loss of Bouye would be detrimental to the Broncos. Denver has been dealing with injuries in the secondary all season long.
Bryce Callahan is dealing with a foot injury, and rookie cornerback Essang Bassey suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Chiefs.