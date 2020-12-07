CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters rescued a yellow Labrador Retriever from an icy pond in Lone Tree on Monday night. Officials shared helmet camera video showing the ordeal.

They say the dog wandered out onto the pond at a golf course on Lone Tree Parkway. Bystanders saw the dog in distress and called 911, something firefighters applaud.

Firefighters routinely remind people to stay off and out of icy ponds and lakes if they see a struggling animal, and instead call 911.

While one firefighter recorded from the shore, another dressed in a drysuit and tethered to a crew, broke through the ice and rescued the dog.

It’s not clear if the dog’s owners were nearby.

