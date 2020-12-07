Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business has projections of what the state can expect next year when it comes to job growth. The business school’s research division projects the state will get back about 40,000 jobs.
That is less than a third of estimated jobs lost in Colorado this year after the coronavirus pandemic.
Nine of the state’s 11 major industries are expected to add jobs, with the most coming in the leisure and hospitality businesses followed by transportation and utilities.