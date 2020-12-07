CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Package Theft, Porch Pirates, Teller County News

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Four suspects using a prybar to break into mailboxes in Teller County have been arrested. The mailbox vandalism and theft happened Friday night in Divide.

(credit: Teller County)

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects ran away from the mailboxes when someone caught them in the act. Deputies were able to track them down along Highway 24 in Woodland Park.

Justin Martinez and Patricia Martz (credit: Teller County)

Two men and two women, identified as Justin Martinez, Patricia Martz, Jeremiah Thompson and Kala Thompson, have been identified as suspects.

Jeremiah Thompson and Kala Thompson (credit: Teller County)

