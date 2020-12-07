(CBS4) – The U.S. Postal Service predicts 2020 will be a record-setting year for mail delivery because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will have to wait until the holiday season is over to understand just how much of a record is set. However, officials say it is more important than ever before to mail packages and holiday cards early.

USPS Denver based communications specialist James Boxrud says now is the right time to get parcels in the mail.

“Try to avoid procrastination and get packages out as soon as you get them. Mail early this year,” Boxrud said.

He told CBS4’s Britt Moreno people are using the mail system in a unique way during this pandemic. He says more people are buying online this year rather than shopping in stores because of coronavirus, so naturally there are more deliveries.

“Due to the coronavirus so many people turned to online shopping for necessities, so there is a lot of mail in the mail stream. You add a holiday season on top of that — things will take longer.”

He says more people are choosing to stay home this holiday season rather than visit family. In years past, people might have brought holiday packages with them to their holiday destinations, but this year because of the coronavirus they are choosing to mail instead and stay home.

To ensure military members get packages on time, mail by Dec. 11. Dec. 18 is the last day to mail First Class cards, letters and packages (First Class packages are packages up to 13 oz). To ensure priority holiday packages make it one time, mail by Dec. 19. Everything from buying stamps to scheduling a USPS employee to pick up your package for mail can be done online.

LINK: USPS.com

Boxrud tells Moreno USPS has hired hundreds of workers to help through the holiday season. Employees will start work this holiday season around 6am and sometimes work until 7pm. This might be the time to say “thank you” to a mail person. Happy shipping!