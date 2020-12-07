(CBS4)– The identity of the person who found a buried treasure reportedly worth more than $1 million, hidden in the Rocky Mountains, has been revealed. The search for the treasure hidden by Forrest Fenn ended with the discovery by Jack Steuf, and the process is blamed for the deaths of at least four Coloradans.
Fenn buried the jewels and valuables more than 10 years ago. Fenn said he hid the treasure as a way to tempt people to get into the wilderness and give them a chance to launch an old-fashioned adventure and expedition for riches.
Fenn posted clues to the treasure’s whereabouts online and in a 24-line poem that was published in his 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.”
The treasure was found in June in Wyoming, only a few months before Fenn’s death.
Fenn’s grandson announced that Steuf was the person who finally discovered the treasure. Fenn had wanted to keep the identity of the person who found the treasure a secret. But the Fenn family had to reveal Steuf’s identity as a result of a federal court order.
The Fenn family is facing multiple lawsuits by other treasure hunters.
