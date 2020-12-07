DENVER (CBS4) – El Chapultepec at 20th and Market Street in Denver is closing for good, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unpretentious bar in LoDo was where jazz greats often stopped to play for free, just for the love of music.

Jerry Krantz ran “The Pec” as it’s most commonly known, for decades, even long before the revival brought on by the building of Coors Field. He died in 2012 and the bar had been going strong thanks to his daughter Angela Guerrero up until 2020. She and other family members will be speaking to reporters about their decision to close on Tuesday afternoon.

“They thank all of the musicians, the fans and all who have enjoyed and supported the El Chapultepec over the many years of providing live jazz,” said Andrew Hudson, a friend of the family and bassist who also performed at the club regularly.

El Chapultepec opened in the early 1930s — since the day Prohibition ended — and in the 1960s began its focus on live jazz music, although the same decorations from when The Pec was last remodeled in 1951 still remain. Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Wynton Marsalis, Tony Bennet, Doc Severinsen and Frank Sinatra are among those who played on the postage-stamp-sized stage.

Krantz grew up blocks away and sold papers at El Chapultepec. He spent enough time hanging around and he married into the family that owned it, eventually taking over the bar. At that point, the music of choice was mariachi music. Then the 60s came along and with it, plenty of great jazz. Krantz discovered that music was the right tune for The Pec.

Earlier this year saxophone player Freddy Rodriguez Sr., who frequently performed at the El Chapultepec, died from complications from coronavirus.