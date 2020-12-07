DENVER (CBS4) – Every year during the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive, CBS4 and its partners do a collection event, this year it will be COVID safe. On Friday, December 11th from 12p.m. to 7p.m., there will be two drop-off locations, one in Lakewood and the other in Arvada.

The Toy Collection Day is traditionally a wonderful display of kindness and holiday spirit. Hundreds of people show up and donate new, unwrapped toys, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver ends up with thousands of toys, gift cards, and cash donations.

This year, the collection will be outdoors in the parking lots of two King Soopers stores, 8055 Sheridan Blvd., Arvada and 7984 West Alameda Ave., Lakewood. A row of parking spaces will be blocked off in each parking lot, and drivers who wish to make a donation can drive through and drop-off a new toy. Masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizer will all be practiced.

“And for those who…they don’t even want to leave their home, you can participate too in this amazing tradition that we’ve done for many years. Just visit us online at greatfuturesdenver.org and make a monetary donation that way, and we’ll be able to go out and purchase toys,” said Erin Porteous, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

The Boys & Girls Clubs need 8,000 toys to meet the needs of the kids it serves this Christmas. The organization runs more than 20 clubs across the Denver Metro Area, many in some of the neighborhoods that are struggling the most.

“For our families, it’s the impossible. They’re trying to pay their bills, they have rent and mortgage and car payments. They’re also trying to put food on the table for their kids. So here at Boys and Girls Clubs, we’re doing everything we can to help alleviate some of that burden during this difficult time,” Porteous explained.

LINK: The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive is a great opportunity to take action this season to make a meaningful impact in a child’s life.