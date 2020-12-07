CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver woman says she’s thankful the city stepped in to help after she was put in an emergency situation with her home. Clara Mays is on a fixed income and says she wouldn’t have been able to get through this time without the Denver Urban Renewal Authority, also known as DURA.

The group helps residents in need with its home repair program.

Mays found out her electrical system needed urgent repairs. She was quoted at $8,000 – $10,000 to fix the problem. It was money she didn’t have.

That’s when DURA stepped in.

“I’m 70 years old, so I don’t know how many more years I have. I may have 20, I may have 50. It just depends on what the good Lord decides, but I know that if anything happens to me, the kids have a safe home, and that’s what’s important, is the safety of my family,” said Mays.

She says she can’t say enough about the group.

“They’ve given me my pride back because when I ask for help, it’s very hard for a woman like me. It’s the way I was brought up. You don’t ask for help unless you’re very, very desperate, and I was, and they treated me with so much respect, and I can’t thank them enough for that,” said Mays.

DURA is still accepting 2020 applications for its home renovation program.

