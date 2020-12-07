DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis signed nine bills into law on Monday- virtually. He signed the bills while under quarantine for coronavirus.
Polis’s partner, Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis, was hospitalized over the weekend when his symptoms began to get worse. Polis has not exhibited any worsening symptoms from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.
Polis signed the bills on Monday that were passed during the state Legislature’s Special Session last week. Those bills were focused on small businesses and the arts.
“Our state really understands that it is our small businesses that define the culture of our communities and main streets. Without them we really lose part of our identity and who we are, above and beyond the jobs, which are absolutely critical for putting food on the table for our families, and as our main engine of economic growth,” said Polis.
Some of those actions include waiving licensing fees for next year. Other bills signed into law include improving internet access for students and food pantry assistance.
Last week, Polis signed one bill into law passed during the Special Session that allocates money to Colorado’s Emergency Response Fund. After signing, he sprayed the documents with Lysol to sanitize them before he turned them in at the state Capitol.
