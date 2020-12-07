COVID In Colorado: CHSAA Delays 'Season B' Sports As Coronavirus Cases RiseThe Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) indicates that the season will not be permitted to begin on Jan. 4, 2021.

GQue BBQ Owner Will Pay Up ‘I-70 BBQ Bet’ In Broncos Loss To ChiefsA Lone Tree barbecue joint will have to pay up for a friendly wager on the Kansas City Chiefs 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. But the lost bet went towards a great cause.

With Nikola Jokic & Facundo Campazzo, Nuggets Have 2 Of The Best Passers On The PlanetDenver Coach Michael Malone believes the Nuggets now have two of the very best passers on the planet together on one team.

Shelby Harris Calls Better Showing Against Chiefs 'Something To Build On'The Broncos lost to the Chiefs for the 11th consecutive time, but it surely was one of the closest games during that long streak.

Drew Lock Fined By Denver Broncos, Says Missing Last Week's Game 'Hurt My Heart, Hurt My Soul'As Kendall Hinton was thrusted into the starting quarterback role for the Broncos last week, the team's full-time starter was watching the blowout loss from home.