(CBS4) – More than 320 people were arrested on suspicion of driving drunk in Colorado during the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Thanksgiving DUI enforcement period. In all, 103 law enforcement agencies participated and arrested 327 people between Nov. 20-30.
CDOT says that’s down from last year when 99 agencies arrested 430 people. They say the average blood alcohol content level in 2019 among the offenders was .165.
“Appreciating the dangers of drinking and driving is not rocket science. Nevertheless, too many people continue to operate their vehicles while intoxicated or high,” stated Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol.
Three people died in crashes during the long holiday weekend, one of which involved an impaired driver, CDOT says.
Denver, Colorado Springs and El Paso County saw among the highest number of arrests, however the Colorado State Patrol arrested the most people, 71, with the most arrests coming from the El Paso County division.
CDOT is now offering 200 Lyft ride credit codes on every Thursday in December. In exchange for the $10 credit, drivers in Denver, Colorado Springs and Thornton will be asked to sign a pledge to never drive impaired.
