AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Gives Day is one of the country’s largest online giving events, supporting nonprofits that sustain various communities across the state. Donors raised more than $40 million in 2019, but this year’s pandemic has many nonprofits struggling to stay alive.

“You have nonprofits that have seen an increased demand on the need for their services. These are frontline responders, whether they’re providing housing or food or healthcare services,” said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation.

ColoradoGives.org is a program of Community First Foundation. The foundation encourages support of Colorado’s nonprofits, and this year that support is needed more than ever.

In addition to the increased need, Dunkin says COVID-19 restrictions have impacted nonprofits’ revenue. Many have had to cancel fundraising events. Museums and theaters, which rely on ticket sales, haven’t been able to host in person gatherings.

“Unfortunately, we have heard of organizations that have had to close their doors or merge with another organization to make sure the individuals they’re serving still get their services through another organization. It’s been a tough year,” said Dunkin.

Reid Hettich, Board Chair of the Aurora Opportunity Economic Coalition, says the pandemic has been tough on nonprofit employees, too.

“A lot of our income is from donations, either grants or individuals or corporate donations. When COVID hit, everybody shifted their priorities to meeting immediate needs and it left us strapped for cash,” Hettich.

The Aurora Opportunity Economic Coalition received a $15,000 grant from the city of Aurora’s Economic Resiliency Grant Program. Hettich says the majority of that grant went to the salaries of the Dayton Street Day Labor Center.

The nonprofit provides safety, educational resources and job skills to about 325 member seeking employment opportunities.

“We help facilitate the receiving of jobs. They’re day labors, who stand on the street corner, looking for work. Sometimes those are very inhumane, messed up kinds of situations. Sometimes there’s violence, sometimes they get ripped off in the process,” Hettich. “The work has slowed down and they’re scrambling to take care of their families.”

Hettich says day laborers’ work opportunities have been impacted as well. DSDLC is a small center where workers are invited out of the cold or when it’s raining. Due to COVID restrictions, the center had to shut down unless there are very limited numbers of people.

Before receiving the grant from the city of Aurora, Hettich says DSDLC was considering deferring paychecks or reducing pay for its employees.

“We felt bad that some of our employees wouldn’t get a paycheck because they’re already working for less than they’d get someplace else,” said Hettich. “Nonprofits have employees, too. It hits people from both ends when nonprofits have to lay people off and not pay salaries. They can’t provide the services that people in the community really need.”

This year’s Colorado Gives $1 Million Incentive Fund is made possible by Community First Foundation, FirstBank and other community members. If a nonprofit organization receives 10% of the total amount of money raised on Colorado Gives Day, that same nonprofit receives 10 percent of the $1 Million Incentive Fund.

For 24 hours, you can donate online to any of the 2,900 Colorado nonprofits taking part starting at midnight Tuesday, Dec. 8. The minimum donation is $5.