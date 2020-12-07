BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people who are responsible for a burglary in Broomfield are at large, and police are asking for the public’s help finding them. The two people, who both appear to be men, were captured on camera during the burglary. One was wearing a face mask and the other was not.
It happened on Thanksgiving day on High Canal Court in the Anthem neighborhood. Police say the burglars broke into the garage of a home.
Anyone with information about who the two people in the photos are is asked to contact Detective Goodwin of Broomfield police at bgoodwin@broomfield.org.
DO U KNOW THESE PEOPLE? The BPD is asking for help identifying 2 suspects wanted in connection w/a garage burglary at a home on High Canal Ct in the Anthem Area. It happened on Nov 26. If you have any info please contact Detective Goodwin at bgoodwin@broomfield.org.@broomfield pic.twitter.com/FHAjJNfjZn
— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 7, 2020
The silver sedan they were driving had Colorado license plate AAB 141.