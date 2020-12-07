BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Valley School District handed out its one millionth meal to families in need on Monday. The food distribution program was set up after schools closed for in-person learning in March.
The food includes a mix of fresh ingredients and prepared foods, including many locally-sourced fruits and vegetables.
“This program has had steady demand all year, but we’ve seen the number of families who participate more than double in the past month. I can’t give enough credit to our employees who have been on the frontlines since shutdowns began, making sure that our students remain well fed,” said Ann Cooper, Director of Food Services at Boulder Valley School District.
In a recent survey completed by the school district, 52% of the food distribution participants said they have had their work hours cut since COVID-19 started, and 30% had lost their job.
The program received help from Boulder Organic, Aurora Organic Dairy, Impact on Education, Naturally Boulder, Conscious Alliance and Community Food Share.
Families can get meals every Monday between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at several schools and then from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. at a 6500 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder.