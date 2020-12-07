LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– A Lone Tree barbecue joint will have to pay up for a friendly wager on the Kansas City Chiefs 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. But the lost bet went towards a great cause.
Jason Ganahl is the owner of the GQue BBQ and he participated in the “I-70” BBQ Bet with Jeff Stehney, the owner of the Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue. The two owners liked the name since Interstate 70 runs through Denver and Kansas City.
On the line was a championship BBQ belt for bragging rights, but most importantly, a chance to provide 100 meals for families, who are struggling with food insecurity.
“I thought it would be great idea if we would incorporate a wager on the Broncos and Chiefs football game,” Ganahl said. “So, I popped a message to Jeff Stehney. Jeff Stehney is the founder of KC Joe’s and he was all about it. He thought it would be a great idea. Let’s find some players. Let’s find some foundations and let’s put some BBQ on the line for the big game.”
The two barbecue owners got together on the friendly wager and the pros jumped on board too for charity.
“I partnered with Dalton Risner and the Risner Up Foundation and on the Kansas City side, Joe’s has partnered with Chris Jones and Operation Breakthrough,” Ganahl said.
Jason doesn’t mind the losing the bet and he hopes the I-70 BBQ Bet will become an annual event.
“Win or lose, the kids are going to get fed no matter what,” Ganahl said.