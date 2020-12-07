Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a 68-year-old man died after his truck was hit by another truck in Aurora on Sunday. Officers responded to 18th Avenue and Chambers Road at around 5 p.m.
Officers say the victim was turning left onto Chambers Rd. when a Dodge truck hit him. Speed is considered as a possible factor, however drugs and alcohol are not.
Police did not say whether the driver stayed at the scene or whether that person was arrested.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Officers ask anyone who might have seen the crash or has video of it to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).