AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora City Council will take up the issue of whether or not pit bulls and similar dog breeds should be allowed in the city. The city is considering loosening restrictions on some breeds like pit bulls.
The Aurora City Council wants to take action on its own, although Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman would like to send the issue for voters to decide.
Denver voters recently passed a ballot measure to allow pit bulls in the city.
In Aurora, city council voted 8 to 3 to study the restricted breeds as an ordinance, which is expected to be a topic of discussion at Monday’s meeting.
In Denver, owners are required to pay an annual fee for a provisional permit and get their dogs microchipped. There is also a limit of two pit bulls per home.
RELATED: Woman Moves Into Dog Shelter To Help Pit Bull Mix Who Had Been There Nearly 2 Years