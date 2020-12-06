TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Teller County Sheriff’s deputies caught four people seen breaking into mailboxes on Friday night. A witness called 911 after seeing the four suspects using a pry bar to open the mailboxes in Divide.
When the suspects realized the witness saw them, they ran away and fled in a vehicle with mail and packages, deputies say.
As deputies were looking for the suspects, one deputy spotted a gray BMW speeding down Highway 24 through Woodland Park going toward Colorado Springs.
With the help of heavy traffic outside of McDonald’s, deputies were able to stop and arrest two men and two women.
Those suspects are identified as Justin Martinez, Patricia Martz, Jeremiah Thompson and Kala Thompson.
Anyone who believes they are missing mail or packages or items from their vehicles is advised to call the sheriff’s office at 719-687-9652 and reference case number 20-02287.