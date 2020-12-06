CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Logan Smith
DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis drove his husband, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of worsening COVID-19 symptoms on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the governor, Conor Cahill, said Reis experienced shortness of breath and slightly worsening cough over the previous 24 hours.

Gov. Jared Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis (left), look at student art on display after his inauguration at the Colorado State Capitol on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Polis and Reis both tested positive eight days ago. Polis was already quarantining himself after previously coming in contact with someone who eventually tested positive, too.

“Governor Polis is not experiencing any additional symptoms at this time,” Cahill stated in a press release.

Friday, Polis indicated he and Reis were experiencing minor symptoms such as lack of sleep and headaches, and hoped to return to in-person activities after Dec. 9th.

 

 

