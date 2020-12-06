DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis drove his husband, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of worsening COVID-19 symptoms on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the governor, Conor Cahill, said Reis experienced shortness of breath and slightly worsening cough over the previous 24 hours.
Polis and Reis both tested positive eight days ago. Polis was already quarantining himself after previously coming in contact with someone who eventually tested positive, too.
“Governor Polis is not experiencing any additional symptoms at this time,” Cahill stated in a press release.
Friday, Polis indicated he and Reis were experiencing minor symptoms such as lack of sleep and headaches, and hoped to return to in-person activities after Dec. 9th.
