By Danielle Chavira
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More than a month since the general election, Republican John Kellner is expected to win the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office after a mandatory recount. Kellner has 1,400 more votes than his challenger, Amy Padden.

While Kellner announced his victory on social media Saturday night, Padden conceded the race according to her campaign.

The win has not yet been certified by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

The 18th Judicial District covers Arapahoe, Douglas, Lincoln and Elbert counties.

