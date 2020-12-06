MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Stargazers are watching for the annual Geminid meteor shower — slated to be one of the most spectacular showers of the year above Colorado because of a coinciding nearly-new moon. One of the best places to watch is less than two hours from Denver.
Jackson Lake State Park in Morgan County is opening up 10 of its campsites for campers to watch the shower.
The park was designated as Colorado’s only dark sky state park earlier in 2020. Camping will cost $36/night and park passes are required.
Meteors started streaking the skies on Friday and will continue through Dec. 17. Experts believe the peak will the night of Dec. 13 into the morning of Dec. 14. As many as 120 meteors will fly by per hour during the peak.
The shower is visible in the northern hemisphere every year around this time as Earth zooms through a trail of debris from the small asteroid 3200 Phaethon.
