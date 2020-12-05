CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A set of human remains found in a remote area in Conejos County were identified on Saturday. A forensic odontologist, described as specially trained dentists, says the remains are of Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte.

The 38-year-old man was reported missing to the Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 6. His family tells investigators they had not talked with Martinez since late October.

Investigators believe foul play is involved, but have not determined how Martinez died.

Martinez is a registered sex offender in Colorado. Court records show he was charged with sexual assault on a child in 2006 and 2009. His latest arrest dates to August of 2018 in Denver for charges including failing to register as a sex offender.

Last month, several law enforcement agencies responded to two properties in Las Sauces, near each other, after human remains were found. In all, three sets of human remains were found.

The remaining two people have not been identified.

Authorities announced Adre “Psycho” Baroz as the suspect, who, at the time, was on the run. Law enforcement found Baroz in Gallup, New Mexico two days later and arrested him.

He is current in the Alamosa County Jail. He has not been charged with Martinez’s death.

Investigators previously said they do not believe Suzanne Morphew is one of the victims. The mother of two disappeared on Mother’s Day from her Chaffee County home. She has not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-270-0210. Authorities say more than 60 tips were reported since last month.