FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Tubers can now slide down a 1,200 foot snow chute in Frisco, ride a “surface lift” back up and do it again. The tubing hill at Frisco Adventure Park opened Friday with two lanes, and will eventually offer up to six lanes, as snow conditions allow.

The tubing hill is operating at 25% capacity and you need to make a reservation online at FriscoTubing.com. Guests should expect tubing reservations to fill up quickly due to the reduced capacity.

Tubing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday-Monday (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays).

Regular season rates are $28 per hour of tubing, and holiday rates are $32 per hour of tubing.

The Day Lodge and all indoor facilities will be closed to the public. All guest services, such as ticketing, check-in, and heated restroom trailers, will be available outdoors.

Guests must also wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth while outdoors and unable to maintain six feet of distance from other parties and at all times when indoors, including in the restroom trailers.

Guests should only tube in a group with people from their immediate household.

One rider per tube and four connected tubes maximum are allowed.

Riders must be 36 inches tall or taller.

Frisco Adventure Park is located at 621 Recreation Way.