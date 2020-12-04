'Would Take Minor Miracle' For LSU To Beat #1 Alabama Says CBS' Carter BlackburnThe top-ranked Crimson Tide roll into Baton Rouge this weekend to face an LSU team struggling this season.

Tim Tebow Becomes Part-Owner Of Hockey TeamFormer Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is now part-owner of his own professional franchise.

Drew Lock Fined By Denver Broncos, Says Missing Last Week's Game 'Hurt My Heart, Hurt My Soul'As Kendall Hinton was thrusted into the starting quarterback role for the Broncos last week, the team's full-time starter was watching the blowout loss from home.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 13: Bears' David Montgomery 'In Great Spot' Against Porous Lions Run DefenseMontgomery is coming off his best performance of the season and now faces a Lions defense giving up the most touchdowns to running backs this season.

Paul Millsap On New Deal With Denver Nuggets: "We Started Something ... We're Looking To Finish It'The Denver Nuggets have officially re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year deal.