(CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is now part-owner of a professional sports franchise. Tebow is among an ownership group who has purchased minority shares in the Jacksonville Iceman. The ownership group includes Jacksonville Jaguars co-captain Myles Jack and former Broncos defensive lineman Reggie Hayward. Hayward played four seasons with the Broncos — from 2001 to 2004.
“I simply love Jacksonville,” said Tebow said in a team statement.
“I am excited to be a part of this new endeavor with the Icemen. It is important to me to invest back into the community that has meant so much to me. I look forward to including and expanding the Icemen’s involvement in our Tim Tebow Foundation and other community initiatives.”
The Icemen compete in the ECHL, a 26-team league with teams in the United States and Canada. The Icemen are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets. The Utah Grizzlies are the ECHL affiliate for the Colorado Avalanche and the Colorado Eagles, who are the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate team.
Tebow’s addition brings the number of team owners of the Iceman to 20. He joins Jacksonville native and former Colorado Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy as professional athletes in the Icemen’s ownership group.
“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to welcome aboard additional community members to our Icemen family,” said Icemen Majority Partner & CEO Andy Kaufmann. “These latest additions to our team will help us extend our reach into the community and will further solidify the Icemen as Jacksonville’s team for many years to come.”
The Icemen are expected to open the 2020-21 season on Dec. 11.