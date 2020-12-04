DENVER (AP/CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets have officially re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year deal. Millsap has spent the last three seasons in Denver, averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal in 159 games.
Although Millsap, 35, played fewer minutes (24.3) last season than he had in any season since 2007-08, he remained highly effective, averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting a career-high 43.5% from three-point range.
“We started something three years ago and we’re looking to finish it,” Millsap said after his return to Ball Arena this week.
The 14-year NBA veteran helped the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2008-09 and his re-signing comes after Denver lost key frontcourt players Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee in free agency.
"We started something three years ago and we're looking to finish it." @Paulmillsap4 is 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠. pic.twitter.com/L8s1goghtt
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 3, 2020
Last month, Millsap’s agent, DeAngelo Simmons, told The Athletic that Millsap’s deal with Denver would be worth more than $10 million.
Millsap signed a three-year, $90 million deal with Denver in 2017 and last year he was set to make $30 million before having to take a coronavirus pay cut like the rest of the NBA’s players.
