CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Nuggets News

DENVER (AP/CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets have officially re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year deal. Millsap has spent the last three seasons in Denver, averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal in 159 games.

Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets drives the ball against Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz during the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Aug. 25. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Although Millsap, 35, played fewer minutes (24.3) last season than he had in any season since 2007-08, he remained highly effective, averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting a career-high 43.5% from three-point range.

“We started something three years ago and we’re looking to finish it,” Millsap said after his return to Ball Arena this week.

The 14-year NBA veteran helped the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2008-09 and his re-signing comes after Denver lost key frontcourt players Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee in free agency.

Last month, Millsap’s agent, DeAngelo Simmons, told The Athletic that Millsap’s deal with Denver would be worth more than $10 million.

Millsap signed a three-year, $90 million deal with Denver in 2017 and last year he was set to make $30 million before having to take a coronavirus pay cut like the rest of the NBA’s players.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply