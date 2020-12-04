Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday night. Leeanedra Saunders was last seen near 20th and Bridge Street in Brighton around 10:30 p.m.
Leeanedra is 4-foot-8 and weighs 85-95 pounds. She was wearing black sweatpants, a “Pink” brand pink hoodie, and white Jordan tennis shoes with a red tip.
The CBI issued an Endangered Missing Person alert on Friday morning but did not provide any additional information. It’s not clear whether she ran away. We have asked for more information.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Brighton Police Department at 303-288-1535.