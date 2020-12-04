FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police the Colorado Springs area have arrested Michael Hughes on suspicion of being responsible for shooting at a group of police officers from a vehicle in Fountain on Wednesday night. The 21-year-old is tentatively facing charges of first degree assault on a peace officer, and other people that were allegedly in the vehicle with him may also face charges.
The crime happened when a truck passed the parking lot of a MOD Pizza on Venetucci Boulevard where three officers were. They were standing outside of the restaurant. Numerous shots were fired from the truck, which was traveling slowly, according to police. No one was hurt.
Soon afterwards the truck was spotted trying to drive into Fort Carson property. It was stopped by military police right away.
Police haven’t said how many people they think were traveling in the truck. So far, Hughes is the only person who has been identified.