Holiday DUI Enforcement: CDOT Teams Up With Lyft To Reduce Impaired, Drunk Driving Deaths In ColoradoLaw enforcement is increasing patrols for impaired drivers across Colorado starting on Friday. The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with the ride sharing service Lyft to offer free, sober rides.

20 minutes ago

Isborn Security Settles With Denver After Unlicensed Guard Matthew Dolloff Is Charged With Killing ProtesterOne of two security companies that employed the unlicensed guard who shot a man at a protest downtown has settled its case with the City of Denver.

27 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: More Free Testing Sites OpenThree free COVID-19 sites are opening soon in Colorado. Tests are free and do not require a doctor’s note, identification, or insurance.

39 minutes ago

Permit System Considered After High Level Of Human Waste Found At Colorado's Ice LakeRestrictions on all forms of recreation in the South Mineral Canyon area, including the popular Ice Lakes Trail, are in the conceptual stages. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

'Truly Scary Situation': Conifer Woman Says Stranger Saved Her From Aggressive BuckTawney Hilliard said she was hiking with her dog at Flying J Park in Conifer on Thursday when the small buck approached her -- then chased her. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Boulder Police Release Surveillance Image Of Bank Robbery SuspectThe Boulder Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Thursday afternoon.

5 hours ago