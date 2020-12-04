COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police are asking for the public’s help looking for a man who tried to light a ballot box on fire earlier this fall. It happened on Oct. 29 on South Cascade Avenue and so far the identity of the man remains a mystery to investigators.
Police say the suspect lit a rolled up piece of paper and put it in the slot of the box.
The flame went out quickly and did not damage any of the ballots inside.
“This is the only incident of its kind that we are aware of in the City of Colorado Springs limits,” the Colorado Springs Police Department stated in a Friday news release about the case.
Anyone who might be able to determine who the suspect is, or who has more information that might help investigators in this case, is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.