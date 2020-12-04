WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The law enforcement community and firefighting team in the City of Westminster is mourning the loss of Gary Pedigo Sr., an exceptionally long serving member of both the police and fire departments. He died from health complications of coronavirus on Wednesday.
Pedigo worked for the city for 44 years. He started out in the fire department in 1976 and rose in the ranks to the levels of Battalion Chief, Training Chief and eventually Fire Marshal.
“He … spent the next 36 years helping people in Westminster through various roles, responsibilities and accomplishments in fire service,” the Westminster Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
In 2012 he retired from firefighting, but five months later he decided to start working for the police department as an equipment services technician. He had been doing that job ever since.
“Gary’s passing is a huge loss to both the fire and police departments, as well as the citizens of Westminster,” police wrote. “Gary was always willing to help and had a smile on his face. Our deepest condolences go out to Gary’s family and friends.”