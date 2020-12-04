FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fort Collins police officer was injured in a crash on Friday evening at the corner of East Mulberry Street and Remington Street. A spokesperson for the department said the officer was responding to a call for service when the accident happened.
Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. Investigators have not released their condition.
Eastbound Mulberry is closed from College to Mathews for a crash investigation at the Mulberry/Remington intersection. Please seek an alternate route if you're traveling in the area this evening. #fctrip pic.twitter.com/TM5D49UEj3
— Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) December 5, 2020
Eastbound Mulberry was closed for several hours from South College Avenue to Mathews Street. The road reopened around 8:15 p.m.
The police department’s Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling team is investigating the cause of the crash.