ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was taken to the hospital after a home in Arvada caught fire. When firefighters got there Thursday heavy flames were coming from the house and they immediately worked to try to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.
Firefighters faced heavy fire conditions upon arrival. #77Fire pic.twitter.com/MXlphqOCxq
— Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) December 3, 2020
The house is located near the intersection of Simms Street and 77th Drive.
The fire likely started in the garage of the home.