DENVER (CBS4) – A man in a wheelchair was scammed out of hundreds of dollars in hopes of getting a new emotional support dog. Now, he’s pleading with others to beware of fake websites that look incredibly real.

“I was hurt in many ways, I lost my dog, I had hopes up and everything, I was so excited.”

Saturday was supposed to be the day things turned around for Kenny Moore.

“We went to pick the dogs up the next day and it was the wrong address,” Moore said.

It turned out to be another traumatic experience in Moore’s life. Eight years earlier he was hurt in a work accident that left him paralyzed. He recently came to Denver from Idaho for therapy to regain movement in his legs.

In this time, he’s had Hunter, an emotional support dog.

“Having a dog in my life has been the biggest thing to bring me out of being in a chair and help me live a normal life,” Moore said.

However, Hunter passed away on Halloween from health issues, leaving Moore distraught, and in grief. His mother came to visit, and the two began looking for a puppy.

“Getting a small puppy, it can learn to be with me in a wheelchair,” Moore explained.

He said bigger dogs, or rescues are often afraid of his motorized equipment, and that makes it more difficult for someone like him in a wheelchair to train properly. He and his mother stumbled on a website called, Perky Toy Teacup Puppies.

“This website looks legit, they got testimonials,” he said.

He told CBS4 that he first sent an email, then later someone texted back, and called.

“They asked us if we’re serious buyers, we could give the money upfront and we can check out the dogs the next day,” he recalled.

Moore showed CBS4 how he sent payments, it was split on Google Pay for $950. The site also offered to accept other instant payment methods, like Apple Pay, and Venmo. Everything was still smooth, until he sent all the money. Then the seller sent an address, and communication went dead after Moore realized it was a fake address.

“I’m in a spot where I am emotional my guard is down,” he told CBS4.

And he thinks, many people may feel this way during the holiday season, making it easier to overlook details in payment. So, he shares his story to warn buyers to make sure online purchases can be disputed, and that buyers know how to do this through their banks. For Moore, he could not get his money back, he explained, the banks told him, once instant payments are processed, it’s done.

“I’m looking for this website to be shut down and for people to be aware of scams like this,” he added.

Moore has filed a police report with Denver police, and continues to look for a new puppy. He hopes he will be able to save enough in the near future to get one.