(CBS4) — A retired firefighter turned police officer, who spent his life helping others, sadly died from complications of COVID-19. Gary Pedigo Sr. will be remembered by many for his years of service.

“He was pretty well focused on service to the community, service to others,” says Westminster Fire Chief Doug Hall.

Chief Hall was also a friend, and for his friends, there aren’t enough good things that could be said about Gary. He was a man who dedicated his life to Westminster the community he was born and raised in — first serving in Vietnam, then by becoming a firefighter.

Starting his career in 1976, he worked his way up to Battalion Chief and then Fire Marshal. For 36 years he worked alongside and taught his brothers and sisters in red. Pedigo was once Chief Hall’s boss.

“There was so many of us inside the force department that benefitted from his leadership and his knowledge,” Pedigo said.

He retired in 2012, but wasn’t done yet.

He then worked for the Westminster Police Department as an equipment tech. There he helped strengthen the relationship between police and firefighters.

“Gary in that crossover roll really helped not only facilitate it but also encouraged it,” says Westminster Police Chief Tim Carlson.

While Gary is now gone, his friends, the chiefs, hope his legacy will continue to influence the new first responders following in his footsteps. After all, he influenced many of them into a career in public service. Still, there is no replacing the real deal.

“Public service can kind of eat you alive sometimes. Particularly in the fire and police services and a guy who has maintained his family. Married for 47 years, stayed in the community, retired with health, kept a good attitude…that example to our young cops and our young firemen I think that’s a huge loss,” Chief Carlson said.

Gary was known as a good public servant and also much more. He also was a hockey referee for 35 years and eventually became the Colorado Referee in Chief. He was also a family man. He was married for 47 years to his wife Jacquie and has four children fifteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.